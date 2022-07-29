TROY BOROUGH, Pa. (WETM) — A Troy man has been sentenced to incarceration for multiple counts of sexual assault that happened back in 2019 and 2020.

According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Zane Long, 20, of Troy, has been sentenced to incarceration for 16 to 60 months for the offense of two counts of Statutory Sexual Assault, with the defendant being four to eight years older than the victim.

The sentencing comes from two arrests made by Pennsylvania State Police from incidents that occurred in Troy Borough on October 1, 2019, and on February 1, 2020.

Along with the incarceration, the sentencing orders Long to pay fines of $2,000 and court costs.