A box truck turned over on its side Sunday morning along Interstate 86 in Bath. Photo credit: The Bath Volunteer Fire Department.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Crews from The Bath Volunteer Fire Department came upon an interesting sight Sunday morning as a truck carrying cases of human blood turned over on Interstate 86.

The human blood from the American Red Cross inside of the turned-over box truck. Photos credit – The Bath Volunteer Fire Department

According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to the scene of the accident around 3 a.m., between exits 37 and 38 on the highway.

They say the truck was turned over on the median side of the highway, laying atop the guard rail.

Crews found out that the box truck was carrying 17 to 18 cases of blood from the American Red Cross.

It’s unknown at this time if any of the blood was damaged in the accident.

The fire department says that the driver of the vehicle was out of the truck when crews arrived and that they refused medical treatment.

A heavy wrecker was called to the scene to upright the truck and tow it from the scene.

Fire crews cleared the area shortly after 4 a.m.