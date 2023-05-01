ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – On May 1st, at approximately 12:15 AM, Ithaca Police officers responded to the 100 block of Farm Street for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a house.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a Ford pick-up truck crashed into a house with the driver still inside the vehicle.

According to IPD, it was later determined that the truck crashed into 2 houses, causing significant damage to one of them. The driver of the vehicle was extracted from the truck and brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the driver’s sobriety has begun, and charges are pending the result of the blood test.

The driver’s identity is being withheld until the laboratory releases the results of the blood test.