HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A pickup truck has crashed through the Elmira-Corning Airport fence along Chambers Road Friday afternoon.

The driver has been taken to a nearby hospital and local fire department officials say the driver may have suffered a medical episode that caused the truck to go through the fence.

As of 4:20 p.m., no flights have been delayed at the airport.

18 News will have more information on this incident once information becomes available.