The remains of a truck rollover can be seen from the onramp of I-86 near Howard.

Update: As of 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, I-86 is now clear of the trash, with both lanes back open according to 511ny.

New York State Police confirmed with 18 News the rollover of the semi-truck early Monday morning just after 5 a.m.

Police say that the 30-year-old driver of the truck crashed while driving in the passing lane, spilling the contents of trash into the median.

The driver was taken to St. James Hospital in Hornell with minor injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

HOWARD, N.Y. (WETM) — Interstate 86 near Howard is down to one lane of traffic while crews work on cleaning up the remains of a truck rollover that took place Monday morning.

According to a reporter on the scene, I-86 westbound at Exit 35 near Howard was down to one lane of traffic after a truck rollover. Crews can be seen with heavy equipment tending to trash that was left in the median.

511ny reports that a crash had taken place around 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, resulting in the closure of the left lane of the westbound lanes, leaving the right lane open with no impact on the eastbound lanes.

A semi-truck with a large trailer could be seen parked next to the trash while an excavator was transferring the material into the truck.

Check back with 18 News for updates as to when the road will be reopened.