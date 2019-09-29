‘True Love’ on Seneca Lake; preps for big race nearly complete

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM – TV) The Schooner True Love, which is docked in Watkins Glen, is heading out on Monday, September 30th for the Annual Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race held in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lisa and Joshua Navone, owners of the True Love, has provided day sail charters in Watkins Glen for the past 10 years. The vessel is said to be the regions “Ambassador to the Finger Lakes” because she welcomes so many passengers each year that come to see the beauty of the region.

To the Navone’s, sailing is life.

“For me, it started fifteen years ago,” said Lisa Navone. “We’re honored and blessed to be here. It’s definitely a dream come true,” she continued.

Lisa’s husband, Joshua, echoed her sentiments.

“We have great people in this community and we will go out and support those people in the community,” said Joshua Navone.

The floating beauty is a 1926 John Alden designed wooden sailing schooner that was featured in the 1956 movie High Society with Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly, Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong. She has been sailing on Seneca for 10 years since she was brought up in 2009 from St. Thomas.

On Monday the crew is heading up Seneca Lake to the Seneca Cayuga Canal, Then the True Love will head to Albany by the Erie Canal. It’s estimated to take about 4 days to get to Albany.

Once in Albany the vessel will be hauled for paint and maintenance, re-rigged and then leave to go down the Hudson River by the 8th of October. The trip then progresses out to sea along the New Jersey coast to Cape May, then up the Delaware Bay to the C&D Canal which leads to Baltimore at the top of Chesapeake Bay.



The race activities for the public start on October 15 and 16th and the race itself is held on October 17th.

Although the race is a big event, the Navone’s said it’s much more than that.

“We’re gonna go down and contribute and make it a great effort to win the race and contribute to saving the Chesapeake Watershed,” said Joshua Navone.

The race is a 118-mile long overnight race that ends up in Norfolk Virginia. There will be about 40-50 other Schooners racing.

If interested in watching this highly anticipated event, you can see the action by checking out their facebook page Schooner Excursions, Inc., or go to the Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race site.

And for more on True Love, click here.

