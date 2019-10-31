Trunk or Treat at Sullivan Park

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – On hollow’s eve, trunk and treat brought out hundreds of kids and families to Sullivan Park in Horseheads.

They arrived in their costumes ready to get some candy. Kids and adults dressed up in a variety of costumes including police officers, super heroes, Disney princesses and movie characters.

Horseheads Police were also there handing out candy to the kids and letting the kids turn on the lights and sirens.

Horseheads Police Officer Patrick Audinwood said, “We had an enormous turnout with all the kids. It was fantastic,” Audinwood said, “We handed out a bunch of candy. Let the kids jump in the car and check it out and giving back to the community a little bit.”

In bath Halloween will be observed this Saturday November 2. Times are between 6:00 are 8:00 p.m. The trunk or treat has also been moved to the same date and time.

Local times and events for Halloween are listed below:

Savona has changed their trick or treat day to this Saturday also from 6:00-8:00 p.m.. The Savona Benedek memorial library will also be having their “trunk or treat” at the same time.

Also in Hammonsport trick or treating is moving to Saturday from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m..

The trunk or treat in Pulteney Park will be moving to Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m..