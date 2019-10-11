Trunk or Treat returns to downtown, bringing Halloween fun for everyone

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Trunk or Treat is right around the corner.

The annual Trunk or Treat community event, presented by BKA Financial, will be held October 18th at Wisner Park at 6:00 pm.

The Movie “Goosebumps” will play at dusk.

You are encouraged to bring your own snacks and beverages as well as blankets and seating. This is a free event open to all.

Families are welcome to wear their costumes and bring their children downtown for the free and safe Halloween event offered to our community. The event features local businesses and organizations that decorate the trunks of their cars and backs of pickup trucks with spooky goodness for the public’s enjoyment as their owners pass out candy to children.

North Main Street between Gray Street and Church Street will be closed for this event to make it safe for all of the kids who will be “trunk or treating”.

If your business or organization would like to participate in this event with a Trunk, please email kboland@elmiradowntown.com. To participate, you will need to bring your vehicle downtown no later than 5:15 pm. Please open and decorate your trunk, and hand out candy or treats to all of the children dressed up in costume. You may advertise your organization or business with signage, but we do ask that no signs be placed on the sidewalk.

Anyone who wants to donate candy for the event is asked to call Elmira Downtown Development, Inc. 607-734-0341 or email kboland@elmiradowntown.com

This event will expand in ways that will spread out for kids and get them engaged further beyond candy.

Participating Trunks:

Empower Federal Credit Union, Care First, Quicker Printer, ARC of Chemung, Family Reading Partnership, Elmira College, Near West Side Neighborhood Association, Popcorn Truck Preservation Society, Glove House, Kool Treats Ice Cream Truck, Elmira Fire Department, Elmira Police Department, Southern Tier Pregnancy Coalition, Planned Parenthood, Chemung County Library District

Sponsors:

BKA Financials, CCLD, Downtown Grind, Creating Healthy Schools

Hosted by Elmira Downtown Development, Inc.