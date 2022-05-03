AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 3RD: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 3RD: 39°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:01 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:09 PM

Happy Tuesday! Broken cloud cover starts our Tuesday and clouds continue to increase throughout the day. This is all ahead of our next weather maker. Rain showers move in during the late afternoon and early evening. Overnight, we hold onto the clouds, rain showers continue, and some isolated thunderstorms are possible. Heavy pockets of rain are possible with any thunderstorm. The thunderstorm potential and rain showers take us into the beginning of Wednesday. High pressure moves in for late day Wednesday and we dry out. Clouds decrease into Wednesday night.

Thursday is shaping up to be a quiet weather day with just some high-level clouds and even some sunshine at times. Dry weather is expected for the day. Shower chances are quick to return for Friday and Saturday. High pressure returns for Sunday and clouds decrease and we stay dry. Sunshine makes a grand return for Monday.

During the next seven days, our high temperatures are going to rise to near average or slightly above average for most days.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. LATE DAY RAIN SHOWERS/T-STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 41

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 45

