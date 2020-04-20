Turtle Leaf Cafe teams up with Jubilee Foods to open a pop-up location

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local businesses teaming up to help one another during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Jubilee Foods owner Dave Marks extended an offer to Adam Bunce, the owner of Turtle Leaf Cafe to open a pop-up location by Jubilee’s Deli section.

Starting Monday and for the upcoming weeks, the pop-up location will be open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The menu is scaled back from their original but is offering a handful of their favorite hot and cold sandwiches. They are serving three panini’s, two salads, two sandwiches and two kinds of smoothies on the menu.

Bunce says that now more than ever, it’s even more important for small businesses to work together.



“Everyone else is working from home remotely and so our volume obviously dropped,” Bunce said, “So this is a chance to get back out in the public and help out another small business by giving them food choices they normally didn’t have.”