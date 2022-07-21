ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Mark Twain Country Tours are now underway in Elmira

The tours are one hour long and give community members the chance to learn more about the history of Elmira as well as visit several historical landmarks, including where Mark Twain lived and wrote some of his most famous novels including “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.”

Mark Delgrosso, a Twain country tour guide, is in his final year of tours after 20 years. He says he’ll miss many things about the city but most importantly, the people.

“You know this is my 20th year and I’ve met thousands, literally thousands of people from all over the world,” said Delgrosso. “they are all so grateful and nice when they get off telling me how much they enjoyed it”.

The tours run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to Saturday from now until August 27th.

For more information about the tours and where to sign up click here.