Twin Tiers coming together helping the community stay healthy

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – People throughout the Twin Tiers are stepping up to help the community by making face masks.

West Elmira resident, Tatyana Buchholz, says she started crafting due to her abundance of materials.

“I went to the store to get groceries and I had my mask and I noticed that the people who work there didn’t have any masks,” said Buchholz. “I was thinking, ‘Why? Is it a shortage? People can’t sew them by themselves? Because I used to teach the sewing classes and I love to sew, I have a lot of materials and some knick knacks here and there. I just decided I have enough materials for this community.”

While Pine City locals, Pamela and Daniel Phillips got their whole family to join in before the coronavirus social distancing guidelines were in effect.

“Our grand-daughters, they did not know how to sew, and I just gave them the materials and just kind of watched over them and told them what to do and they made their own masks,” said Pamela.

Although everyone comes from different sewing backgrounds, like Buchholz who has sewn all her life to Dan Phillips who just started, they’re all pitching in.

Some even going as far as taking on distribution projects like Angelea Collins, senior at Corning-Painted Post High School.

“I made a website, and through the website I list four drop-boxes around the community,” said Collins. “As people drop masks in the box, I contact different organizations that are in need. So far I’ve collected 321 masks and distributed all of them in 3 days.”

For Angelea’s distribution website here’s the link.