Twin Tiers Eats: Anthony’s Restaurant & Lounge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s segment of Twin Tiers Eats we highlight Anthony’s Restaurant and Lounge in Elmira.

Anthony’s is located inside the Holiday Inn. There is a bar/lounge area with a dining room area for larger parties.

Since Coronavirus hit in mid-March, Anthony has made major adjustments to essentially adjust to the changing guidelines. Director of Operations Allen Fusco has grown up at the hotel since his father built it many years ago. Anthony’s is actually named after his father.

New additions to Anthony’s is a website, online orders, paying online and curb side pick up.

“We actually created a website and we actually put together ordering online where you can pay online, we now have curb side pick which we never did before,” Fusco said.

It has also been a family affair, with many of Fusco’s family members helping out during this time saying “myself, my daughter, my son and I actually have two grandsons that have helped us out.”

With the ups and downs and the changing regulations, one thing is for sure, Fusco is very thankful for the community of Elmira.

“I will say this community has been wonderful to us and they have really helped us out and we are blessed to be in a community like this,” Fusco said with a smile.

Contact or Follow:

Location: 760 E Water St, Elmira, NY 14901 inside the Holiday Inn

Hours: Breakfast – 7:00 am to 11:00 am Everyday; Lunch and Dinner – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm Monday through Saturday; Dinner on Sundays – 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AnthonysRestaurantandGrill/

Website: https://www.anthonysrestaurantelmira.com/