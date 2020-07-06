Twin Tiers Eats: BC’s Restaurant

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – This week’s segment of Twin Tiers Eats is another Elmira favorite. What started as just a hot dog stand is now a complete restaurant at a new location with a modified name.

Before being called BC’s restaurant it was BC Texas Hots that was just a small hot dog stand. Owner Michael Woodward bought the now restaurant 20 years ago from his Uncle.

“My uncle started out over at the century hardware where we have a hot dog cart over there, we moved there to a food trailer, then we moved to Sayre, Pa for a year and a half,” Woodward said. “We then decided to come back to our hometown”

Along with expanding the restaurant, Woodard is expanding the menu and adding more hours. Starting today July 6th, breakfast will be served daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

“We plan on having a fabulous breakfast, I mean I’m a big breakfast fanatic,” Woodward said. “I heard my cook wants to do a really good cream cheese strawberry stuffed French toast so as soon as he mentioned that I was like yes let’s do it!”

Their new location is 228 Oakwood Avenue, Elmira Heights. Woodward said how great of a spot it is for people to stop and pick up some breakfast to go during their travels from Elmira to Horseheads or vice versa.

When Covid-19 hit, it was actually a blessing in disguise says Woodward.

“To be honest when Covid-19 hit we were supposed to be in here [in the restaurant] three months before so it was a blessing that worked out that we were where we are,” Woodward said. “With all the Covid stuff I don’t know if we would have survived a full-fledge restaurant where my bills would have tripled and stuff and only been take out. It would have been scary so the way it all panned out for us has actually been a blessing.”

A favorite for many years is their meat sauce that is Woodward’s Uncle’s recipe. I did ask Woodward if he could share the secret to what makes it so good but as I expected he declined and kept that secret to himself. He did say with a smile that is one of the things he received when he bought BC’s along with a few other secret recipes.

To find more information on their menu and hours, follow them on Facebook or contact them at (607) 735-2166.