Twin Tiers Eats: Curly’s Chicken House

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s episode of Twin Tiers Eats highlights a staple in the community for the past 65 years, Curly’s Chicken House in Horseheads.

Owners Paul and Kristie Merstock are very grateful for their loyal customers who continue to support them during this global pandemic.

“Our customers that we have had over the years is what is keeping us alive so in that sense, we are very lucky and we are grateful and thankful to still be here,” Kristie said.

On March 17th, Curly’s went to only take out along with all other restaurants in the state.

With the changing hours and regulations surrounding COVID-19, Curly’s has condensed their menu and made some items cheaper. Paul and Christie had to lay off some workers and with fewer hands to help, some menu items had to be cut.

Their new hours are Tuesday through Sunday 8:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m. and on Monday they open at 11:00 p.m. for lunch and dinner. Breakfast is served Tuesday through Sunday.

Curly’s is known for its famous rotisserie chicken and coleslaw. Kristie and Paul said they put the chicken in to cook at 7:30 a.m. and bast it with their secret basting sauce every twenty minutes for two and a half hours. The coleslaw is also a secret recipe that they have been using for 65 years.

You can follow Curly’s Chicken House on Facebook to find their menu and updated hours. You can also order Curly’s on DoorDash.