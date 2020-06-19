Twin Tiers Eats: Florida Fryed Chicken

Tioga, Pa (WETM) – This week we highlight a local restaurant known for their fried Chicken in Tioga Pennsylvania.

Florida Fryed Chicken is owned by Gary and Bonnie Morey. It was established in December of 2012. Gary is from Cocoa Beach Florida and has brought up his southern-style chicken to the north where his wife Bonnie is from.

Not only do they take pride in their chicken but their many variety of sides available every day.

“We also pride ourselves on our sides that we offer. We offer the homemade potato macaroni, pasta salad, We have the homemade sweet potato casserole that is very popular,” Bonnie said. “We offer a lot of variety and it’s every day, it’s not one day is a certain side, all the salads are available every day so it keeps us busy.”

Gary said take out service really started to really pick up in mid April.

“Things got really busy and our take out got busy and we weren’t used to it being that busy and we didn’t have enough staff to handle it and we were working a lot of hours,” Gary said.

Florida Fryed Chicken has been a staple in the community and known for their quick service.

When Covid-19 hit, like many restaurants the future was uncertain and unclear. For their restaurant, they had to transition their original way of service to now serving their food through the ice cream take out window.

Sunset Ice Cream is also attached to the restaurant. The take out window was originally just for ice cream but since Covid-19 that specific window is now used for everything.

You can follow them on their Facebook.

Location: 17467 Route 287; Tioga, Pennsylvania 16946

Phone Number: (570) 625-0011