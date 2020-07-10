Twin Tiers Eats: Liquid Shoes Brewing

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – For this week’s segment of Twin Tiers Eat, we head to Corning to check out Liquid Shoes Brewing.

Before Liquid Shoes Brewing was what it is today, it started as an idea in 2016 by David Shoemaker’s brother. Liquid Shoes Brewing became a reality in June of 2018.

David was approached by his brother for his business experience. Previously he had owned a logistics company for 15 years before his brother asked him to apart of this venture.

“My background is in business and that is what he needed. It was tough going and basically ever since 9/11 the trucking company I was in,” David said. “Being a small independent was tough so he approached me with the idea and I felt it was the time for me to get out.”

The name comes from two things. Their last name and the their small brew house.

“Our last name being Shoemaker and Liquid Shoes but we also brew in a very small brewhouse and everything I soaking wet in there so we each have like five pairs of shoes here because our feet get soaking wet from hoses with water and beer and everything else in it,” David said.

Now to the good stuff, their beer. David said the go for beers are their IPAs and sours but they have good stouts, and brown ales. They add many types of fruit to their sours to give a mix of flavors. David said they also have a blonde ale that people who are “Bud Light drinkers” tend to like because it is the closest to the lite beer.

Speaking of their beers, all their beers are made on location where David calls their “brew closet.”

“I call it the brew closet because a lot of brewhouses are very big and can move around and in our place, it is very small and it takes two people to do it but in most cases, it only takes one in a bigger brewery but here it’s so small it usually takes two people to do it.”

Market Street in Corning closed on June 12th and will stay closed until August 1st. This allows restaurants to have more seating outside because of the limited seating allowed inside. David said normally, they can seat 55-60 people inside but with social distance guidelines, they had to cut that in half. Now with the outdoor seating that adds at least 20 more seats for them to serve which is a total “game-changer,” David said.

“Game-changer, that’s the best way to describe it. A game-changer. Revenue is slightly down but that’s bc we can only fit so many people when nobody can stand in here. “

Before dining inside or outside was allowed, take out was the only option. Liquid Shoes Brewing was considered essential so they were able to continue selling beer but in a different way. They started serving beer out their front windows.

“Going into it I told my brother if we make at least 700 a week we will be fine and we ended up doing way more that and surpassing that. We did so well with the local clientele and everyone supporting us, it was very overwhelming, even humbling,” David said.

David and his brother couldn’t be happier to be a part of the community of Corning and serving the people in the area.

“It was amazing, it goes back to why we came here in the first place. Why we opened our business here and we say every day our best decision we ever made in this business was to open up here in Corning.”

Order beer and learn more about Liquid shoes brewing by visiting their website or Facebook.