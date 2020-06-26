Twin Tiers Eats: Pietro and Son Italian Restaurant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s episode of Twin Tiers Eats we highlight Pietro and Son Italian Restaurant, an Italian staple in the Elmira community.

After owning a small pizza shop in Pennsylvania, Nino and Josephine Mannino found Pietro and Son for sale and have owned it for the past 15 years.

Some customer favorites are the Spaghetti and Meatballs, Chicken Parmesan, the seafood dishes or their pizza.

“All our sauces, our bread is homemade I think its one of the biggest things we got is our pizza,” Server Adam Nichols said.

During Phase three, restaurants were allowed to have indoor seating but have to follow specific guidelines.

“Adjustments we have made in our main dining room is we have fewer tables then we had before all of this and they are all six feet apart,” Nichols said. “We have started coming in one entrance and exiting through another entrance which we have floor signs for and obviously staying our distance from a table. Kind of keeping ourselves and customers safe”

Nichols has been a server at Pietro and Son for the past 14 years and said it was quite an experience going through the Coronavirus Pandemic.

He also said how much he missed interacting with his customers.

“I miss our customers very much. I think they are everything and it has been hard not interacting with them. I mean when we weren’t doing the dine-in,” Nichols said. “Some of our regulars would come to the window and I would say hi, we miss you and they say miss you too, when are you opening up again.”

Follow them on Facebook for more on their hours and menu items.

Location: 400 West Washington Avenue Elmira, NY 14901

Phone: (607)-733-4400

Pietro and Son are looking for servers and help at their restaurant.