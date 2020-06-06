Twin Tiers Eats: Slammin Jammin Bar B Q

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s segment of Twin Tiers Eats, we showcase Slammin Jammin Bar B Q in Corning.

Slammin Jammin Bar B Q owner Benjamin Franklin Lewis III, is a Texas native that moved to Corning eight years ago to be with his wife.

“I’m a southern boy and that is why I call it Southern Smoke Barbecue. It’s my barbecue. This is my Style.” -Benjamin Franklin Lewis III, Owner of Slammin Jammin Bar B Q

After traveling around the country for about 15 years, Lewis has tried many styles of barbecue.

“I have eaten barbecue from California to North Dakota to Maine to New York to Florida and everything in between,” Lewis said.

During his time in Corning, he said how much he has enjoyed the community and people that live here.

“I have seen a lot of community in my 15 years of travel,” Lewis said, “I’ll tell you what Corning is one of the best and the area Is beautiful here.”

When it comes to his barbecue, Lewis said his top seller is their smoked ribs. He puts a special rub on it with many seasonings. I did ask if he would tell us his secret ingredient but as I expected he declined with a laugh. The ribs marinate for 24 hours then are put in the smoker for six hours and before getting on your plate they prepare and glaze them on the grill with barbecue sauce.

More favorites are the brisket, pulled pork, the sausage, Potato salad, macaroni salad, and Cole Slaw.

Lewis thought of the name of his restaurant from his own name Benjamin. He took the “jam” out of him name and thought of Slammin Jammin Bar B Q.

You can order food to go or pick it up curb side right out side the restaurant in Corning. Lewis and his wife also try to deliver as much as possible.

For now Lewis said he is waiting to hear more guidelines about in house dining from the state.

You can follow and like Slammin Jammin Bar B Q on Facebook.

Location: 69 E. Market St.

Corning , New York 14830

Number: (607) 654-8449

Hours for now: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; Closed on Monday