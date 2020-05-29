Twin Tiers Eats: Sunset View Creamery

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s segment of Twin Tier’s Eats, we get a tour of the Sunset View Creamery and see what’s inside their store.

The Hoffman family has been at the helm of Sunset View Creamery since 1905. Today they are doing much more than just selling milk and cheese. In 2004 they added value to their milk with an artisanal cheese production facility right on the farm.

In the summer of 2018, Sunset View Creamery became a state-certified raw milk producer.

At the farm store, they currently sell 10 varieties of raw and pasteurized milk cheese, seven varieties of cheese curd, and raw milk to name a few. There are also jams, jellies, soaps, and hand sanitizer.

Their online website has been up for almost a year and a half. During Covid-19 their sales have tremendously increased.

“we have seen a more of local food movement compared to what we have seen before. A lot of locals are coming. My online shipping is insane.” Jessica Hoffman said. “I am keeping up but our store we changed everything, before we really only had dairy products, the more things the tourist people would like but now we have a lot more fresh vegetables for the local consumer as well.”

In addition to the farm store, interactive tours of the farm is also a huge hit with families and visitors.

“We have maps and we have signs. They are labeled different sections so you can go out and see the calves or the heifers,” Hoffman said, “We go through the whole life cycle of the cow and I let you pet some of the girls then you come to the store.”

You can follow Sunset View Creamery on Facebook , Instagram or visit their website.