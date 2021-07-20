Twin Tiers Honor Flight returning after extended hiatus

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Twin Tiers Honor Flight is returning after nearly two years.

The Twin Tiers Honor Flight raises money to fly World World Two veterans down to Washington, D.C. with a two-day bus trip option. The organization plans to take 75 veterans on their next trip with an opportunity to pay their respects at national memorials.

Harold Gary, who is 100 years old this year and is a U-S Navy World War 2 veteran, got the chance to go to DC and he says he encourages all veterans to go.

“It’s inspiring and it’s humbling. I don’t know if I could put it any stronger than that. It’s worth going,” says Gary.

Veterans will visit Arlington National Cemetery, the monuments, and even lay a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The trip is free for veterans, but guardians must pay a fee. This year, the plane will take off on September 15 from the Greater Binghamton Airport.

To sign up, go to twintiershonorflight.com.