Twin Tiers Medium: The Spirits that live in Christopher’s house

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers Medium Christopher Stilson takes you through his childhood home where he now lives and tells stories about the three spirits living there.

The three spirits’ names are Alfred, Mr. Star, and his wife Mary Star.

Alfred is a young boy who died in one of the bedrooms upstairs from SIDS as a baby. Christopher first saw him when he was around 10 years in the top corner of the stairway staring at him while he was watching TV.

Christopher says he has seen him playing with the kids when his mother ran a daycare at the house years ago. He also clogged the sink when his mother was moving out of the house before Christopher moved in.

Mr. Star and his wife Mary were the original homeowners of the house. Christopher first saw Mr. Star pacing in the hallway outside his bedroom when he was younger. Mary Star stood at the end of the hallway and told him to clean the house for his mother before she got back from grocery shopping.

On March 19th, Christopher is having a show called Lessons in Life co-hosting with his Mother Dawn Stilson at the Elmira Heights Theatre. It will be at 7:00 p.m. but the doors will open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are ten dollars apiece at the Elmira Heights Theater.

At the show, you will have a chance to be read by Christopher during the second hour of the show.

You can follow Christopher on Social Media:

To continue to follow Christopher’s story as the Twin Tiers Medium, episode five will continue in March.