Twin Tiers Medium: Woman brought to tears hearing from her late step-father

ELMRIA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers Medium, Christopher Stilson is back for episode three. He reads Shelley Lawrence.

Shelley has seen a medium before but has not been read by Christopher. She waited the recommended time before seeing Christopher.

Christopher spoke about Shelley’s health, children, family, and her late step father.

The biggest take away for Shelley was hearing from her late Step-father, bringing her to tears. Christopher told her when she sees coins it is him dropping them for her.

“I’ve always had that pennies from heaven so I know someone is up there and especially when I see the dimes and quarters, yup that’s my dad. I know. Pennies and nickels, yeah but dimes and quarters, he’s sending me the big ones,” Shelley said about Christopher telling her what those coins mean.

To continue to follow Christopher’s story as the Twin Tiers Medium, episode four will continue in March.