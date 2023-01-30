ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Despite getting mild winter weather this January, the Twin Tiers is bracing for more bitterly cold weather later this week.

Throughout January, high temperatures in the Twin Tiers have reached the low 40’s, and snowfall amounts have reached less than ten inches. Elmira, for example, may likely see less than 6 inches by the time January is over.

This Friday, February 3rd, temperatures are expected to only reach the mid teens and drop to below zero across the region. Wind chills in the negative teens and 20’s are also expected. Experts are reminding people to dress appropriately and be ready if their cars break down in the middle of the road.

“Winter so far has been on the mild side for the most part, other than just around Christmas,” said Mark Pellerito, Warning Coordination Meteorologist. “We’re still in the middle of winter, and it’s really easy to still get these arctic plunges like we have coming later this week.”

If heading out in the streets during extremely cold weather, be sure to follow these tips:

Fill up your gas tank to at least half a tank

Pack blankets, snacks, and water in case you get stuck on the road

Wear multiple layers of clothing, including a heavy coat, a hat, and a pair of gloves

The last time the Twin Tiers saw an arctic surge like the one forecasted for this week was on December 23-25, 2022. The temperature in Elmira dropped to -1 degree and wind chills were in the negative 20’s.

Even though we are over a month into the winter season, it is not uncommon for temperatures to plummet below zero starting in late January or early February. Therefore, this week will likely be a return to reality.