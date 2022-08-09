SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers finally got some rain this week, but not enough to fight the long-lasting drought across the region.

Throughout the month of July, brown grass, shallow rivers, and low farm production were all signs that the Twin Tiers did not get as much rain as normal. The drought is still continuing to this day.

According to the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, a total rainfall amount of 1.54 inches was recorded for July 2022. The normal amount is around 3.36 inches. To date, we are now about 4.5 inches below the average amount from January to the beginning of August.

“We just started picking this week here and we lost about 2 or 3 pickings already,” said Mike Smith, owner of Smithome Farms. “It looks like the corn’s coming on, but we still need rain. The pumpkins are looking fairly good, but we’re getting 1 pumpkin to the plant when we should have 3 to 4 pumpkins and we’re just hoping we get enough rain.”

The drought was abnormally strong in many areas that some of the creeks in the region have dried out completely. Seely Creek in Southport, for example, is now nothing but a trail of rocks.

At this point, residents should now be aware of their water consumption. Restrictions on water use could likely be recommended if the drought continues affecting the region.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll get the rain,” Mike added. “We don’t have irrigation so we have to depend on mother nature to give us the rain.”

