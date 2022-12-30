(WETM) – Just as we thought we were coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 quickly ushered in more drama, controversy, and near-constant memories of the way things once were. The news didn’t slow down at all.

To revisit some of the most important events of this year, here are the top stories from the Twin Tiers and from around the country in 2022. Click on any of the dates to read the original reports:

Bryan Ashline

JANUARY 4: A shocking story to start the year. Convicted Father’s Day killer from Steuben County, Bryan Ashline, died in prison at the Clinton Correctional Facility. He actually died on Christmas Eve in 2021, but news didn’t break until after the New Year. Ashline was convicted for killing his girlfriend Trieste Clayton and their 3-month-old son Xavier in 2010.

JANUARY 7: Amid the first major snow of the year and at the start of a frigid January, several crashes were reported near Corning and Elmira. One involved a Wegmans truck and another vehicle on I-86 near Lowman. As a result of the crash, boxes of cereal were strewn across the westbound lanes of the highway.

JANUARY 12 & 27: A controversial month for the Elmira City School District. Two separate lawsuits that came to light alleged two separate incidents of sexual abuse on school grounds. In one, two brothers accused a former teacher of abusing them around 20 years ago. In another, the grandparents of a disabled student alleged that their granddaughter was impregnated after being raped on school grounds by another student multiple times in 2019.

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 1994 file photo, Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y., during his murder trial. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, according to corrections officials. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on Oct. 5, 2021 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in a statement. (AP Photo/John Hickey) Pizza Hut announces its return to the Southern Tier in Feb. 2022 George Watts Jr Some of the biggest news from the first week of February 2022

FEBRUARY 1: Kicking off what would become a first week completely packed with news was the announcement that convicted murderer Eric Smith was released from prison after 27 years. His release came months after he made parole. According to DOCCS, the delay was due to Smith needing to find an approved residence. DOCCS said he would live in Queens, N.Y.

FEBRUARY 2: The next day, news broke across Western New York that the popular fast-food chain Pizza Hut would be making a return to 10 different locations. One of them included a pick-up location in the old Tops plaza on Elmira’s southside that was later temporarily ordered to stop work by Code Enforcement. The store eventually opened in November 2022 and sold out on its first day.

FEBRUARY 3: Just two days later, 18 News reported on the death of a Tioga County, NY man at the hands of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the deputy coroner. George Watts was just 24 years old when he died in October 2021, and his autopsy said he died from the rare myocarditis complication as a result of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This story also became the most-read story of the year at WETM.

FEBRUARY 4-20: The capital city of China became the only city in the world to have hosted both a Summer Olympics and a Winter Olympics. Beijing 2022 brought the world’s best athletes together just months after the delayed Toyko 2020 Summer games (that took place in 2021). The U.S. came in fourth place on the medal table with a total of 25 (8 gold, 10 silver, 7 bronze).

FILE – A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar at Russian positions in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. A top adviser to Ukraine’s president has cited military chiefs as saying 10,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the country’s nine-month struggle against Russia’s invasion, a rare comment on such figures and far below estimates of Ukrainian casualties from Western leaders. Late Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, relayed new figures about Ukrainian soldiers killed in battle, while noting that the number of injured troops was higher and civilian casualty counts were “significant.” (AP Photo/Libkos, File)

FEBRUARY 24: The world felt like it came to a halt when Russia launched a “military operation” in Ukraine in the early morning. This came after months of diplomatic tension and buildup. But communities across the globe showed their support for the people of Ukraine, including the Elmira Police Department, an Elmira Heights Church, and a Cornell professor from Corning who sponsored a refugee family. One local doctor even traveled with a team to Ukraine to perform facial reconstructions.

MARCH 2: More than 100 people gathered in Owego in early March to show support for the “Freedom Convoy” of trucks as it made its way to Washington, DC. The event followed the lead of previous protests in Canada over COVID-19 restrictions on travel. Organizers of the event said the government had taken away freedoms over the last two years of the pandemic.

MARCH 7: By early March, the U.S. started to see what would become 10 more months of chilling inflation and skyrocketing gas prices. The answer to the rising prices wasn’t always clear, but by summer, the Federal Reserve stepped in to start taking action with the hope of cooling the soaring prices.

Police presence at Watkins Glen Fat Daddy’s, March 10, 2022

MARCH 10: Two high-profile police raids at local sticker stores followed a month after another raid in Waverly. On the same afternoon, the Fat Daddy’s shops in Watkins Glen and Penn Yan. Then, silence. It wasn’t until early December 2022 that a grand jury in Yates County indicted seven people in connection to the raids, charging them with various drug, weapon, conspiracy, and corruption offenses.

MARCH 24: People in the Finger Lakes raised their voices against a cryptocurrency mining plant along Seneca Lake that has caused a swirl of controversy. The complicated and lengthy battle between the Greenidge plant and environmental advocates shows no sign of stopping, with New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation even getting involved and issuing orders to the company.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held infront of the new KFC in Painted Post

APRIL 28: Another popular fast food chain announced its return to Steuben County. A KFC location opened in late April in the former Chemung County Savings Bank building. The new restaurant was so popular, police had to reroute traffic and eventually create permanent road changes to avoid traffic jams. Just two months later, more people in Steuben County waited outside overnight for the grand opening of another KFC location in Bath.

MAY 17: Of course, 2022 was an election year. The intense midterms kicked off in the Twin Tiers with the Pennsylvania primary elections in mid-May. That night set up a dramatic showdown between Pa. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz, as well as gubernatorial candidates Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano.

MAY 19: After two years, a verdict was reached in the case of Tonya Smith, accused of killing 66-year-old Donald “Donnie” Masti in 2019. Police responded in May 2019 to a fatal DWI crash in Bath on Route 415. In May 2021, Smith was found guilty of manslaughter and reckless endangerment; she was found not guilty of aggravated vehicular manslaughter, according to the DA’s office.

Tree branch sealed with unknown epoxy material used to plug Lawrenceville Borough’s water storage tank (Photo: DEP)

JUNE 14: The tiny, 600-person borough of Lawrenceville, Pennsylvania started to make headlines in early June, surrounding the management of its water system and response to questions from the government. Eventually, the drama ended up in court and has only piled on since, with thousands of dollars of fines, a tree branch plugging the water tank, calls for resignation, and investigation from both a Pennsylvania agency and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

Franklin Street and South Avenue (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

JUNE 23: This year also marked the 50th anniversary of the devastating Hurricane Agnes flood in New York and Pennsylvania. The 1972 summer day permanently altered the trajectory of the region, leaving the streets of Elmira and Corning covered in rubble. But 50 years on, the Twin Tiers took a moment to reflect on the impact of the flood and how the area has rebuilt in the decades since.

Matthew Barber/Photo: NamUs

JUNE 28: A major update in the case of a man missing from Elmira for nearly two years when a boater found a human jawbone in the Chemung River in the Town of Chemung. DNA results later confirmed that the bone—the only found remain—belonged to Matthew Barber. He was last seen in November 2021 when he was 21 years old.

Jimmy Fallon singing with High Pines at Maloney’s Pub in Hammondsport, July 1, 2022 (Courtesy: Griffin Bates)

JULY 1: One local band and several bargoers were caught by surprise when “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon paid Hammondsport a visit. The comedian was spotted singing with local band High Pines at Maloney’s Pub.

JULY 6: More controversy out of Tioga County, Pa. The small borough of Tioga quietly hired as its sole police officer Timothy Loehmann, the officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland in 2014. The news immediately sparked protests in the borough and made national headlines. Leaders in the borough’s council were accused of not following the proper procedure of background checks by the Pa. Attorney General’s office. Less than two days after his hire, Loehmann resigned.

Timothy Loehmann is sworn in as the Tioga Borough police officer on July 5, 2022

JULY 15: Yet another popular fast food announcement: Dairy Queen. The ice cream and burger chain announced its plans to open in the Town of Big Flats near the Econo Lodge and Applebee’s by the end of 2022. It seems the plan has been delayed into the next year.

JULY 21: One story piqued the interest of readers across New York. Two women who grew up in Schuyler County, went to the same school, lived in the same town, had some of the same friends and teachers, and even appeared in the same yearbook didn’t know they were sisters for nearly 45 years. Their amazing story of decades-long searches ultimately led to an emotional reunion in 2020 following a 100% DNA match.

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AUGUST 19-21: NASCAR returned for another successful and eventful year at Watkins Glen International. 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson locked up two wins this year in the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series. However, with just a few laps to go, Larson pushed teammate Chase Elliott to the outside on a wide pass, a decision he later acknowledged. History was also made at WGI this year, with a record number of countries represented in a NASCAR race, including former Formula 1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen from Finland.

AUGUST 23: Another—albeit delayed—election night in the Southern Tier. This time, voters went to the polls for several local races, but also to vote in a candidate to finish former NY-23 Congressman Tom Reed’s seat after he resigned in the spring. And with redrawn congressional maps, it also served as the primary election for all of NY’s representatives.

SEPTEMBER 1: A long-awaited update came out of the NY Attorney General’s office regarding an August 2021 foot chase through Elmira that ended with a parole absconder dead in Woodlawn Cemetery. The AG’s office concluded that a prosecutor wouldn’t be able to prove any wrongdoing by the police officers who shot and killed David Wandell.

Queen Elizabeth II (Getty Images)

SEPTEMBER 8: The world turned its eyes to England one Thursday afternoon when Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch (and one of the longest-reigning in the world) with 70 years on the throne. She was 96 when she died, marking the end of an era during which she shone as a symbol of stability through family and global turbulence.

SEPTEMBER 30: Farmers across New York State were left worried about their futures when the NYS Department of Labor accepted the recommendation from the Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the overtime threshold for workers. The current 60-hour threshold will be lowered to 40 hours per week, phased in over the next 10 years.

SEPTEMBER 16: A Corning teen made a big business decision when she bought a local bakery she had worked at when in high school. Paige Fleet opted not to go to college and instead used her college savings to buy Poppleton Bakery and Café at only 18 years old.

NOVEMBER 6: The political year culminated in one of the most intense midterm elections in recent memory this November. Republicans expected a red wave, but Democrats managed to keep control of the U.S. Senate. The GOP nabbed the House, but both parties have narrow majorities in each chamber. Locally, New York elected Kathy Hochul to a 4-year term as governor, making her the first woman to be elected to NY’s highest office in her own right. Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman also beat their Republican opponents in the governor and U.S. Senate races, respectively, in Pennsylvania.

NOVEMBER 8: After ballooning to the largest single lottery jackpot ever in the United States, one lucky California resident hit the $2 billion Powerball in early November. If they opt for the cash payout, the lump sum will be an estimated $997.6 million. This followed just months after another fever-inducing Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.3 billion was sold in Illinois (the third-largest prize ever, at the time).

NOVEMBER 8, 10, & 17: November saw a string of a total of four bodies found locally. Early in the month, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed remains were found in the Town of Elmira on Bowlby Road, though no active missing person cases matched the circumstances of the remains. Two days later, police confirmed a body was found in Waverly Glen Park after his vehicle had been parked there for four days. Just over a week later, a Southport teen and an Elmira man were found dead in a vehicle parked at Cherrywood Manor.

NOVEMBER 21: After more than a year of investigation, the Elmira City School District came under scrutiny again after more than 25 videos appearing to show physical assaults between students during the 2021-22 school year contradicted the 12 incidents ECSD reported to the state. Parents have expressed their concerns with the ongoing bullying at ECSD schools, and one 7th-grade student said he no longer wants to go to school because of the bullying he’s faced. ECSD Superintendent Hillary Austin was invited multiple times to interview and see the videos submitted to 18 News before they aired; however, all requests were turned down.

Charles E. “Pudgie” Cleary

DECEMBER 4: The founder of an iconic local business died in early December at the age of 82. Charles E. “Pudgie” Cleary died on Dec. 4 from injuries sustained in a stroke days earlier. He opened the first Pudgie’s Pizza on N. Main Street in Elmira in 1963. Since then, the chain has stretched from across the Twin Tiers, even as far as Rochester, Canandaigua, Ithaca, Cortland, and Williamsport.

DECEMBER 16: The New York State Child Victims Act went into effect in 2019, and a Broome County man recently became one of the first people in the Southern Tier to win a lawsuit under the law. The law allows survivors of child sexual abuse to pursue a civil case against a person or institution until the age of 55, even if the abuse happened decades ago. Jeffrey Moat was abused for months by his uncle when he was only five years old. He filed a case in 2020, and in December 2022, the lawsuit reached a $5 million settlement in his favor.

This was another year of challenges, but the Twin Tiers once again showed their incredible resolve and came together to rebuild what once was. WETM wishes you a happy new year as we look ahead to the promises of 2023.