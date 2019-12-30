Twin Tiers Year in Review: Remembering the top stories from 2019

(WETM) – As 2019 comes to a close, we take a look back at some of the top local stories in the year that was.

Whether it was an uplifting story like the miracle 15-pound baby born at Arnot, a tragic story like the Hornell fire, or just flat out weird stories like the man who stole a Little Debbie’s truck— there was a lot that happened locally this year.

Here’s a look back at some of those moments in chronological order:

David Gee, the husband of a woman who was killed in a snowmobile crash, has been charged with Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, and Felony Driving While Intoxicated.

Gee was driving a snowmobile with his wife BillieJo as a passenger on Monday, January 21 when he failed to yield at State Rt. 417. The snowmobile was struck by a van driving down the road, and neither passengers on the snowmobile were wearing helmets.

The biggest baby on record at Arnot Odgen Medical Center was born in March to parents who thought they would never have a child of their own. Joy Buckley, from Corning, gave birth this week to her 15-pound miracle baby girl – Harper Buckley.

The Bradford County Coroner completed an autopsy and confirmed that 29-year-old Derek Marshall and one-year-old Maddox Marshall died as a result of drowning after their car plunged into the Susquehanna River in late March.

An Elmira man has been charged with stealing a Little Debbie snack cakes delivery box-style truck so that he could visit his friends.

The 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival was scheduled to take over the Twin Tiers with a festival at Watkins Glen International. After a lack of funding and local support, the festival was canceled by organizers.

Jarrett and Justin Gause have been changed to manslaughter after the brothers allegedly saved their meth equipment from a May fire, but left their 82-year-old grandmother Gladys Ann Willow inside the home.

8-year-old Jagger J. Roberts-Wright died in May during a “sanctioned” motocross race in the Town of Montour. A rider who was present at the track when the fatal ATV accident occurred claimed “the track was mismanaged.”

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down between Ulster and Rome Townships on May 28.

A Dandy Mini Mart employee was allegedly slapped by a customer over $17 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Wyalusing convenience store after a customer believed he won $115 on a scratch-off.

After being told he only won $98, the customer, a 33-year-old man from Rome, Pennsylvania, allegedly slapped the 26-year-old female employee with an open hand.

No injuries were reported after the Lawrenceville Fire Department caught fire Saturday evening in Tioga County, Pennsylvania.

The fire department says two ambulances and a patrol truck were saved from the fire, but one fire engine sustained heat and fire damage.

Alex Chichester wanted to give back to his birth city by creating a redesigned flag for the city of Elmira.

Caden Charnetski, the 19-year-old found guilty of vehicular manslaughter in the 2018 deaths of Matthew and Harolyn Matteson, was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison, with a “youthful offender ” status.

New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the City of Hornell has received a $10 million state grant to promote the revitalization of downtown Hornell.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard says 30-year-old Dustin Drake of Prattsburgh was behind the wheel when his car stuck a tree, killing four passengers in Pulteney. Adam Bellamy, Nikki Wise, Coy Miner, and Korbie Higgins died after the accident on Oct. 12 around 1:00 a.m. Drake, the lone survivor of the accident, suffered a broken arm and leg.

Thirty-six people were arrested after a narcotics investigation named “Operation Fall Clean-Up” in Steuben County. The investigation, which was not part of one drug enterprise, stretched across the county and in some cases out of New York State, reaching as far as California.

In November, a massive structure fire ignited in Hornell between Preston Ave and Washington Street in Hornell. Multiple homes were destroyed and more than 20 people were displaced nearly one week before Thanksgiving.

Alan Schultheis, the Steuben County man charged with the murder of a 60-year-old man died Friday night at Dansville Noyes Hosptial.

According to Sheriff James Allard, Schultheis, who appeared in a Hornell preliminary hearing early Friday morning in the death of Jay Sprague, jumped from a second-floor area inside of the jail.

Pennsylvania State Police have identified Delos Lowe, 68, as the man who shot a Pennsylvania State Trooper in Nelson Township. Lowe, who was schizophrenic and stopped taking his medication, was killed by police after a lengthy standoff.