Twitter prepares for transfer of power

(ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) Twitter prepares to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts.

Twitter says they are actively preparing to change the president of the United States, First Lady of the United States, and Press Secretary accounts, just as they did in 2017.

The process is being done in close consultation with the national archives and records administration.

The NRAA has historically played a role in appropriately preserving records following administration transitions.

The Twitter transition will switch over on January 21, 2021.

