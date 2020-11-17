Two Absolut Care residents die of COVID-19 infection, 22 new cases in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported two additional COVID-19 deaths at Absolut Care Three Rivers. The facility has had four COVID-19 deaths in the last 10 days.

The individuals were a female who died at age 95 and the other was a male who died at age 92.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 87, 68 of which have died in nursing homes. The majority of nursing home deaths in Steuben County have been at the Corning Center where 32 residents have died, all since late September.

“COVID-19 has been difficult for most of us, but even more so for the families who have lost their loved ones,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “It has been especially hard for those families who lost loved ones in nursing homes and who were not able to see them regularly in what turned out to be their last year of life. Be mindful in your activities to increase the chance that loved ones are around next year.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department also received notification that 22 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 1,500 confirmed cases, 233 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (5)

City of Hornell (4)

Town of Campbell

Town of Canisteo

Town of Cohocton

Town of Corning

Town of Erwin

Town of Hornby

Town of Hornellsville

Town of Lindley

Town of Rathbone

Town of Troupsburg (2)

Town of Wayne

Town of Wheeler

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

10 individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

One individual is an employee of the Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center

One individual is an employee of the Alfred-Almond Jr/Sr High School

One individual is an employee of Corning, Inc. at Headquarters

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

11/3 – 11/5, 11/9 – 11/12, 11/16 – Country Kids Day Care in Canisteo

11/6 – C&S Engineering field office in Cameron

11/8 Morning – St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Hornell

11/9 – Steuben County Office Building

11/10 – Garcia’s Barbershop in Hornell

11/14 Dinner – Fran’s Landing in Addison

11/15 – Foxmoor Farm in Horseheads

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 3

20 – 29 years: 2

30 – 39 years: 5

50 – 59 years: 6

60 – 69 years: 2

70 – 79 years: 2

80 – 89 years: 2

“Family gatherings, and dinners, card games, and other social activities with friends and neighbors have contributed to new cases in Steuben County recently,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The gatherings do not have to be overly large to produce multiple cases if one person in the group is positive without knowing it. Knowing the prevention practices of others during this time is a high priority to consider when gathering together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.