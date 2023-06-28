BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Bath Police have reported the arrests of two residents following an investigation into a sick puppy back in May.

According to police, 57-year-old Kathleen Hill and 45-year-old Dale Scofield were arrested on Tuesday, June 27, and charged with the crime of failing to provide sustenance in the form of veterinary care to the puppy.

On May 16, 2023, police responded to a residence on W. Steuben Street in the village for reports of a deathly ill puppy.

One of the dogs seized from the arrest of Hill and Scofield.

Police say they located a five-month-old puppy inside of the building. They say the puppy was reported to have been severely sick for several days, with no medical treatment being given to the dog.

Police turned the puppy over to proper authorities, but was ultimately humanely euthanized at Cornell University Hospital for Animals due to his condition.

Police say that on Tuesday, June 27, police issued a warrant, taking Hill and Scofield into custody while also seizing two dogs from the residence that were in the care of Hill and Scofield.

Both Hill and Schofield were taken to the Steuben County Jail to await arraignment and were released.