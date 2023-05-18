BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people in Bath were arrested on Tuesday after police say they were responsible for not providing proper sustenance to a one-year-old dog in their care.

According to Bath Police, 24-year-old Tyra Green and 24-year-old Matthew Machuga were arrested on Tuesday, May 16, and charged with Overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Police allege that both Green and Machuga failed to provide proper sustenance to the dog by failing to provide proper food and/or veterinary care.

These arrests stem from an initial investigation on May 6, where an officer in the Village of Bath, observed Green and Machuga walking the dog on West Morris Street. Police say the officer noticed the dog’s ribs, hip bones, and spine were protruding from the skin, thus initiating an investigation.

Police took the dog to a vet for evaluation where it was found that the dog was around a one-year-old, mixed-breed male. The dog marked a 2.5-3 out of nine on the Purina scale and was determined to be emaciated due to malnutrition.

From this information, an arrest warrant was obtained and issued on Tuesday for the arrest of both Green and Machuga.

Police say that the dog was taken from the residence through a seizure order issued by the Bath Village Court and was turned over to the authorities for proper care.