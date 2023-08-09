VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people were arrested after a brief police chase in the Town of Van Etten early Wednesday, police said, with one of the passengers having an active warrant out for his arrest.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Sarah L. Brown of Waverly and 32-year-old Steven W. Park of Brooktondale were arrested on numerous charges following an attempted traffic stop shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Police say that around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday, they noticed a vehicle violating numerous traffic laws in the Town of Van Etten.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Brown, kept driving and took police on a short pursuit, but later stopped.

Brown was found to be in possession of meth and was arrested on the charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, a class A misdemeanor, and unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor.

The passenger of the vehicle, identified as Park, was found to be in possession of meth along with illicit pills.

In addition, police were able to find a loaded .32 caliber revolver and a loaded M1 carbine rifle, both of which, police say, belonged to Park.

Park was found to have an outstanding warrant against him out of Ithaca for criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree. Police say that Park is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history and is prohibited from possessing or owning any type of firearm.

Park was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, a class A misdemeanor, and criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, a class C felony.

Park was processed in Van Etten Town Court and was moved to the Chemung County Jail on $100,000/$200,000 bail. Brown was released after processing and given appearance tickets and is to appear in the Van Etten Town Court at a later date.

Police say two other individuals were inside of the vehicle at the time, but were not charged.