ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has reported the deaths of two individuals found inside a vehicle in Elmira Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle was found inside the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Elmira’s Southside around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The vehicle was located in the back of the complex, and Sheriff’s Deputies found the two individuals unresponsive.

There are no additional details to provide at this time as the incident is under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 607-737-2933.