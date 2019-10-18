Breaking News
Two busted for meth in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – State Police in Bath along with the State Drug Taskforce executed a search warrant around 5:30 this morning at the Holland-America Inn at 6632 State Route 415 in Bath, New York.

Barney Baker and Darcie Smith were taken into custody.  The search turned up a quantity of meth and marijuana and packaging material. 

Each were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd  and 7th degree.  Both were taken to the Steuben County Jail awaiting centralized arraignment. 

