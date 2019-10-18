Two busted for meth in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – State Police in Bath along with the State Drug Taskforce executed a search warrant around 5:30 this morning at the Holland-America Inn at 6632 State Route 415 in Bath, New York.

Barney Baker and Darcie Smith were taken into custody. The search turned up a quantity of meth and marijuana and packaging material.

Each were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd and 7th degree. Both were taken to the Steuben County Jail awaiting centralized arraignment.