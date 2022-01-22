Two-car accident in Elmira sends one to the hospital

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is going to the hospital after a two-car accident occurred in Elmira Saturday Afternoon.

The accident took place around 2:05 P.M. at the intersection of E. Water St. and Clemens Center Parkway involving a green Jeep SUV and a silver Mitsubishi SUV.

A reporter on scene overheard the driver of the Jeep tell first responders that he was struck by the silver Mitsubishi while traveling on E. Water St. and crossing the intersection. It’s believed that the silver Mitsubishi had gone through the red light, traveling northbound, before hitting the Jeep.

The crash caused the Jeep to spin into the Northbound lanes and come to a stop, facing the opposite direction with the silver SUV further ahead in the same lane.

The driver of the Jeep was alert and was able to move on his own, but told first responders he might have broken his collar bone, while the driver of the silver SUV denied medical treatment.

No other injuries were reported, the intersection has since been cleared and is open after a brief closure.

This marks the third accident in eight days at this intersection after one occurred on Jan. 14 and the other on Jan. 16, both of which slowed traffic for some time.