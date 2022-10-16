Jeep seen rolled over on the side.

LOWMAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car accident in Lowman left a vehicle turned over on its side and at least one person being taken to the hospital.

The accident happened sometime after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the intersection of Oneida Road and Lowman Crossover Road.

A red in color Chevrolet truck and a dark-colored jeep were involved. The truck sustained front left damage to the fender and left light area, while the jeep ended up rolling and being stuck on its passenger side.

One person was seen being transported in an ambulance to a local hospital, but it’s unaware which vehicle they were in.

Wellsburg Fire Department, Erway Ambulance, and New York State Police were on the scene to assist in cleanup and traffic control.

Dave’s towing arrived around 5 p.m. to start taking away the damaged vehicles.