ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Elmira on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred between a car and a pickup truck at the intersection of Herrick Street & Mt. Zoar Street around 7:45 a.m. on June 29.

According to our reporter on the scene, the front of the car sustained significant visible damage to the hood. The truck had minimal damage on its front.

A witness of the crash told 18 News that the truck hit the car sending the car into a utility pole. The witness also said the truck began to leak gasoline and was on fire for a few minutes before firefighters arrived on the scene.

Elmira Fire Department and the Elmira Police Department were on the scene.

Information is very limited at this time but stick with us for more updates.