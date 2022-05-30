ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have died in a fire in the City of Elmira that broke out late Sunday night and is still under investigation, according to the Elmira Fire Department.

Reports of the fire first came into 18 News around 12:00 a.m. on May 30, 2022. According to the Elmira Fire Department, the fire broke out at 360 West Fourth Street.

The EFD confirmed that two people died in the blaze. Officials said the victims were identified and the next of kin were notified. However, the names of the victims have not been released.

Elmira Fire said the fire is still under investigation. 18 News will continue to follow any developments with this story and provide updates as they become available.