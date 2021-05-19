Two Elmira citizens arrested on multiple charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two Elmira citizens were arrested on multiple charges on May 18 and May 19.

Joseph Waters, 33, of Elmira was arrested on May 18 on charges of Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree after entering a residence in the Town of Southport.

Waters was also charged for possession of meth.

He was issued appearance tickets for both charges and will appear in the Southport Town Court at a later date.

Erin Harrigan, 38, of Elmira was arrested on May 19 on an outstanding Arrest Warrant on charges of Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument.

Harrigan was also wanted as a Fugitive From Justice out of Bradford County, Pennsylvania.

Harrigan was arraigned and remanded to the Chemung County Jail.