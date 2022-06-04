ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department arrested two men on weapons charges following a traffic stop on June 3.

According to police, at approximately 7:02 p.m., EPD officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having an invalid registration. During the traffic stop, one of the officers observed a revolver in the glove box of the vehicle. Both occupants were taken into custody without incident. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a second firearm, ammunition, and approximately $1,400.00 in cash.

The firearms recovered in the traffic stop include a defaced .38 special revolver and a 7.62mm Draco AK pistol with a 30-round magazine.

Images of firearms courtesy of the Elmira Police Department

Both firearms were loaded with ammunition when recovered. Neither occupant had a valid license to possess either firearm.

As a result of the investigation, police charged the two Elmira men with several felonies.

Camron Gifft, 20

Jordan Mann, 18



Left to right: Gifft , Mann

Both persons were charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree.

Both individuals remain in the Elmira City Police lockup pending arraignment.