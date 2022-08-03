ENFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men from Enfield were arrested after an investigation by New York State Police led them to believe the two were in possession of child porn.

According to New York State Police, Ian C. Marsh, 42, and Matthew C. Marsh, 22, were each arrested on August 2 by the New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca and the Computer Crimes Unit.

The investigation revealed that both men were in possession of images consistent with child sexual exploitation. The arrest stems from a cyber tip received by the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police say that both men were charged with Possessing Sexual Performance by a Child, a class E felony.

Both men were arrested and processed by state police in Ithaca. They were issued appearance tickets to appear at the Enfield Town Court on August 29, 2022.