ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men have been indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for a vehicle chase in Elmira on Jan. 2 that left three arrested and one man ejected from the vehicle.

According to the indictment, Dionte K. Henry, 22, of Ithaca, and Sky F. Volckhausen, 20, of Elmira were indicted on multiple counts of weapons charges.

Henry was indicted on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. The indictment claims that Henry was in possession of a .9mm Taurus G2C pistol with loaded ammunition and a detachable magazine designed to hold more than 10 rounds of ammo.

Volckhausen was indicted on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree for being in possession of the same .9mm Taurus G2C pistol with ammunition loaded and a magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

In addition, Volckhausen was indicted on one count of assault in the second degree. The indictment claims that Volckhausen prevented a police officer from performing a lawful traffic stop by causing the officer to twist his knee, causing substantial pain.

Volckhausen was indicted for reckless endangerment in the second degree and unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree. The indictment claims that Volckhausen attempted to flee police after being directed to stop and then driving at speeds 25mph above the speed limit, with the original report saying the vehicle was going 80mph through parts of Elmira.

By doing so, Volckhausen’s fleeing caused Moses Scharborough to sustain a serious physical injury after the vehicle struck a telephone pole and he was ejected from the vehicle.