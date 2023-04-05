SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — Two Southport residents have been indicted on numerous weapons charges after police were called to a disturbance in March.

According to the indictment, Both Tanisha J. Rouse and Matthew V. Glynn were indicted on four counts for the following charges from the event on March, 23.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree – The indictment claims that on March 23, Glynn and Rouse possessed a Hi-Point 9-mm semiautomatic rifle that could accept a detachable magazine and had a pistol grip, and was loaded with ammo.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree – The indictment claims that on March 23, both Glynn and Rouse possessed a gold-in-color Kahr, model K40, 40 caliber pistol loaded with ammo.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree – The indictment claims that both Glynn and Rouse were in possession of a silver P380 Davus Industries pistol, loaded with ammo, on March 23.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree – The indictment claims that Glynn and Rouse were in possession of a weapon that had been defaced, in particular the silver P380 pistol, in that it had the model number or serial number “ground down.”

According to the police report, police were called to Pennsylvania Avenue in Southport for a disturbance call.

The report claims that neither of the two had a proper license to be in possession of the firearms.