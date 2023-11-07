ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A large police presence cut off traffic to a neighborhood in Elmira after police say two people were sent to the hospital after a reported stabbing Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed that two individuals, a male and a female, were injured in what they think was a stabbing in the driveway of a home on 412 Pleasant St sometime around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Police said that a suspect was arrested, and taken into custody.

A neighbor, who sheltered the victims after the stabbing, said that the incident happened inside the car and that the car just pulled into the driveway. The neighbor told 18 News that they had heard a scream coming from the woman and went outside to check what was going on. They said the male and female were able to get out of the car and make it across the street to the neighbor’s house and wait for emergency crews to arrive. The neighbor said that the suspect was pacing in front of the house after the stabbing and got down on the ground as soon as police arrived.

According to an 18 News Reporter at the scene, a heavy police presence and emergency response were seen all along Pleasant Street, with officers investigating the incident.

Police could be seen talking to neighbors and investigating near the car in the house’s driveway. A tow truck was seen arriving at the house and loading the vehicle, a blue Nissan SUV, onto the truck.

This is an ongoing investigation, 18 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.