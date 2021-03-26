Two local men arrested; one for violating restraining order and the other for harassment

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — On Mar. 25, a Horseheads man was arrested twice, once for harassment and once for violating a restraining order. On Mar. 26, an Elmira man was arrested for harassment after a domestic dispute.

Edward Mckie, 37, of Horseheads was arrested for Harassment and Criminal Mischief after a domestic incident.

Mckie was arraigned in the Town of Horseheads Court and released after being issued a restraining order.

Mckie was arrested again for Criminal Contempt when he broke the restraining order issued to him. Mckie was arraigned again and remanded to Chemung County Jail on bail.

Lewis Mack, 41, of Elmira was arrested for Criminal Mischief, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Harassment after a domestic disturbance in Southport. Mack was arraigned and released to appear in the Southport Town Court at a later date.