ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 22, Elmira Police Officers arrested two men on weapon and drug charges after a traffic stop.

According to the Elmira Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Mount Zoar Street. Officers learned that the driver had narcotics and was taken into custody. Upon further investigation, officers also located a 9mm handgun loaded with 15 rounds inside the vehicle. They also found an extended magazine loaded with 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition, marijuana, and a large quantity of cash.

The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Brendon White, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree.

The passenger in the vehicle, 29-year-old Nicholas Decker, was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree.