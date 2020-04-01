Two new cases of COVID-19 in Schuyler County, four cases total

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Schuyler County, bringing the number of patients in the county to four, according to the Department of Health.

According to the Schuyler County Department of Health, the two newest patients live together and have self-quarantining because they suspected they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Both individuals have not left their home or visited any public areas.

The county says that their first two cases are progressing well and “seem to be on their way to recovery.”

No patients in Schuyler County have been hospitalized at this time.

So far, 87 people have been tested in Schuyler County and 29 remain in isolation/quarantine.