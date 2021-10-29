Two officers injured in third inmate attack this week at Elmira Correctional Facility

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two correctional officers were injured after an inmate attacked them in his cell on Wednesday.

On October 27, a nurse was giving medicine to inmates on the cell block. The inmate involved in the attack threw an unknown liquid at the nurse, but it missed hitting her.

The inmate had also put bedsheets across the bars of the cell, making it difficult to see inside. Officers responded to the incident, and the inmate charged the first officer that entered the cell, trying and failing to hit him. He charged again and hit the officer in the chest, pushing him into the cell bars.

The inmate then tried to punch the second officer that entered the cell but was unsuccessful.

Officers were able to put the inmate in a body hold, force him to the ground, and put him in handcuffs.

He was removed from the cell and placed in a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges. The inmate, 27, is serving a 6 to 12-year sentence after being convicted in Bronx County in 2017 for two counts of Attempted Assault 2nd.

The first officer had pain and swelling in the lower back, and the second had swelling in his knee. Both were treated by facility medical staff and stayed on duty.

“Assaults on staff at Elmira Correctional Facility continue to occur daily. On the heels of two attacks earlier in the week that left one officer with puncture wounds, two more officers are injured in a violent, unprovoked attack,” said Mark Deburgomaster, NYS Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association Western Region Vice President. “This only reinforces the need to have stricter discipline for inmates who chose to attack staff. Yet, our elected officials, who have only weakened those policies, continue to turn a blind eye to the violence against staff.”

This is the third reported inmate attack this week at the prison. On Monday, October 25, one officer was stabbed in the arm and another had a broken elbow after two related attacks in the mess hall.