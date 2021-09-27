Two people killed in Waverly fire

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have died after a structure fire in Waverly over the weekend.

According to obituaries shared by Blauvelt Funeral Home, 50-year-old James “Tiger” T. White Jr. and 65-year-old Marilu L. White passed away during the Saturday, Sept. 25 house fire.

James and Marilu had been married for 13 years and lived on the 500 block of Dininny Rd.

The cause of the fire has not been released by officials.

A time of calling will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 10 to 12 at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street in Waverly. A memorial service to honor the life of Marilu and Tiger will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 12:00 at Blauvelt Funeral Home.