Two people killed in Waverly fire

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have died after a structure fire in Waverly over the weekend.

According to obituaries shared by Blauvelt Funeral Home, 50-year-old James “Tiger” T. White Jr. and 65-year-old Marilu L. White passed away during the Saturday, Sept. 25 house fire.

James and Marilu had been married for 13 years and lived on the 500 block of Dininny Rd.

The cause of the fire has not been released by officials.

A time of calling will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 10 to 12 at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street in Waverly. A memorial service to honor the life of Marilu and Tiger will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 12:00 at Blauvelt Funeral Home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now