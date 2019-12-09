Two people rescued on Waneta Lake

TYRONE, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people were rescued after their boat capsized on Waneta Lake, according to first responders.

According to a witness, two people were duck hunting on the lake when their boat capsized between 1:00-1:30 p.m.

Witnesses helped rescue the hunters before first responders arrived, and the hunters were taken to nearby hospitals.

Waneta Lake is an approximately 780 acre lake that can be as deep at 29 feet, according to the New York State Department of Conservation.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.